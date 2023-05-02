JUST IN: The U.S. Military is Tracking Another Balloon That Has Entered U.S. Airspace Over Hawaii

The U.S. military is tracking another balloon that has invaded U.S. airspace over Hawaii — NBC

🚨 #BREAKING: The U.S. military is tracking another balloon that has invaded U.S. airspace over Hawaii — NBC pic.twitter.com/1Gr2E6G4Z0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2023

According to a U.S. official, the military cannot yet identify the balloon’s origin or what its purpose is. He did, however, state the U.S. military “could still shoot it down if it nears land”

According to a U.S. official, the military cannot yet identify the balloon’s origin or what its purpose is.



He did, however, state the U.S. military “could still shoot it down if it nears land” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2023

The US military is currently keeping tabs on a mysterious balloon that was spotted over American airspace, but it’s unknown what it is or who it belongs to.

The balloon flew over parts of Hawaii, but it didn’t pass over any sensitive or restricted zones, according US officials.

The military has been monitoring the balloon since late last week and has concluded that it doesn’t pose a threat to air traffic or national security, and it’s also not transmitting any signals.

The officials couldn’t determine whether it’s a weather balloon or not, and if it approaches land, the US might choose to shoot it down.

🚨#BREAKING: The U.S. military is tracking another mysterious balloon that flew parts of Hawaii



📌#Hawaii | #USA



The US military is currently keeping tabs on a mysterious balloon that was spotted over American airspace, but it's unknown what it is or who it belongs to. The… pic.twitter.com/Vn6GYNia30 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2023

In the video below, the White House Press Secretary is clueless about the balloon, stunning right?

There’s another “mysterious balloon” above Hawaii and unsurprisingly Karine Jean-Pierre has no clue about it



pic.twitter.com/LZjV47PpOc — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 1, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

