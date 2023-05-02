JUST IN: The U.S. Military is Tracking Another Balloon That Has Entered U.S. Airspace Over Hawaii

The U.S. military is tracking another balloon that has invaded U.S. airspace over Hawaii — NBC
According to a U.S. official, the military cannot yet identify the balloon’s origin or what its purpose is. He did, however, state the U.S. military “could still shoot it down if it nears land”
The US military is currently keeping tabs on a mysterious balloon that was spotted over American airspace, but it’s unknown what it is or who it belongs to.
The balloon flew over parts of Hawaii, but it didn’t pass over any sensitive or restricted zones, according US officials.
The military has been monitoring the balloon since late last week and has concluded that it doesn’t pose a threat to air traffic or national security, and it’s also not transmitting any signals.
The officials couldn’t determine whether it’s a weather balloon or not, and if it approaches land, the US might choose to shoot it down.
In the video below, the White House Press Secretary is clueless about the balloon, stunning right?
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
It’s been an amazing experience working with them and i wanted to share a this with you, a37 because they are looking for new people to join their team now and i highly recommend to everyone to apply
just use this link______ http://googlejob12.blogspot.com