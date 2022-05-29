JUST IN – Texas Shooter Was Arrested 4 years Ago for Planning to Shoot Up a School When He Turned 18, Claims Rep. Gonzales (R-TX). (VIDEO)

An insane story in Texas just gets worse as a Republican Congressman just went on Fox News and claimed that the Ulvade School shooter was arrested four years ago for planning to shoot up a school when he turned 18.

If true, this is unbelievable that this kid wasn’t being monitored or in a Psych Ward.

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) claimed on Friday that the gunman behind Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.

The monster, known now as Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 elementary children and two adult teachers before being killed by a BORTAC (Border Patrol Special Forces) Agent.

The Ulvade school shooting is now the third deadliest in United States history behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Gonzalez who’s congressional district does reside in Ulvade, told Fox News that he found out Thursday night that “the shooter was arrested years ago, four years ago, for having this plan for basically saying, for saying, you know, when I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school.”

“Something fell between the cracks between then and now to allow this to happen. We need to shake out all the facts. We need to figure out what happened. Where the holes and we need to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “But if law enforcement, you know, identified him four years ago as a threat, we need to figure out why he wasn’t – you know, how he got removed from that.”

Authorities have said that Ramos had no criminal record, however he wouldn’t from four years ago because as a minor those records would be SEALED! Juvenile records are not available to the public.

Details surfaced about Ramos’ difficult past social life and that he was know to local police.

The Washington Post has reported that Ramos lived a rough life with his mother, who says they did drugs. Reyes told media outlets that she tired kicking her son out of her house, causing him to scream at her.

