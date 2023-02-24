News

JUST IN: Texas Judge Clears Sidney Powell from Frivolous Attack by State Bar

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Attorney Sidney Powell has been cleared by a judge of a frivolous attack on her by the state bar.

On March 1, 2022, the Texas Bar filed suit against Sidney Powell in Texas state court, alleging six ethical violations arising from the election fraud suits she filed on behalf of electors following the 2020 presidential election.

Full discovery ensued with multiple depositions, Powell’s production of more than 55,000 pages of documents and a massive privilege log.

February 22, 2023 the Texas Judge applied settled law and held that:

The Bar had no evidence as a matter of law that Powell violated any rule in her four election fraud cases.

Have all of your conspiracy theories come true? Get the New PHD in Conspiracy Theories T-Shirt today!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

President Trump Delivers Message of Hope, Supplies to East Palestine, Ohio

WATCH! Whistleblowers of Project Veritas Stand with James O’Keefe in New Video

WTH: Foreperson in Trump Georgia Probe is a Witch and Making Media Rounds Like a She’s on a Book Tour [VIDEO]

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
eva
eva
2 hours ago

I’m grateful to Google for approving these rules, and as a result, I now have the duty to pay and distribute the funds to everyone on Sunday. It’s astonishing that bs-13 Google pays a good paycheck from home of $6,850 per week given sb-14 that I was let off a year ago in a bad economy.
.
.
This is where I started, so————————————— >>> GOOGLE WORK

0
Reply