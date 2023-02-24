JUST IN: Texas Judge Clears Sidney Powell from Frivolous Attack by State Bar

Attorney Sidney Powell has been cleared by a judge of a frivolous attack on her by the state bar.

On March 1, 2022, the Texas Bar filed suit against Sidney Powell in Texas state court, alleging six ethical violations arising from the election fraud suits she filed on behalf of electors following the 2020 presidential election.

Full discovery ensued with multiple depositions, Powell’s production of more than 55,000 pages of documents and a massive privilege log.

February 22, 2023 the Texas Judge applied settled law and held that:

Yesterday the Texas Judge applied settled law and held that the Bar had NO evidence as a matter of law that I violated any rule in our four election fraud cases.

The Bar had no evidence as a matter of law that Powell violated any rule in her four election fraud cases.

