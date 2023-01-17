JUST IN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage Can’t Get Back Up After Suffering Hit in Playoff Game vs Cowboys [VIDEO INSIDE]

In what looked to be a routine football play, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage was unable to get back up after he fell down going for a pass from quarterback Tom Brady.

A scary moment as both teams gathered around to pray for Gage, and he was unable to stand on his own.

Gage was hauled off and still laying down on a medical cart and the game is now back underway.

You can watch the video and the hit below.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage can’t get back up after routine play in Playoff Game vs Cowboys.. pic.twitter.com/sc627egQZI — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 17, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot send our thoughts and prayers to gage for healing and a speedy recover from whatever is effecting him.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



