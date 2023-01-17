News

JUST IN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Russell Gage Can’t Get Back Up After Suffering Hit in Playoff Game vs Cowboys [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

In what looked to be a routine football play, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage was unable to get back up after he fell down going for a pass from quarterback Tom Brady.

A scary moment as both teams gathered around to pray for Gage, and he was unable to stand on his own.

Gage was hauled off and still laying down on a medical cart and the game is now back underway.

You can watch the video and the hit below.

WATCH:

All of us at The DC Patriot send our thoughts and prayers to gage for healing and a speedy recover from whatever is effecting him.

