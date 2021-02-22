JUST IN: Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Grand Jury From Getting Trump’s Tax Returns…

What a day for the now corrupt federal government in America, as the Supreme Court will now allow a grand jury to get the 45th President of the United States tax returns, which are sure to be leaked to the project mockingbird media.

The Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to block a New York grand jury from getting President Donald Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a defeat in the legal process of the 45th President.

The ruling does not mean the tax returns will become public record, but with the way the media continues to get leaks from democrat prosecutors, it’s only a matter of time.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance now has the ability to require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has continued to refuse to surrender to prosecutors or congress.

“The work continues,” Vance said in response to the Supreme Court order.

“The investigation concerns a variety of business transactions and is based on information derived from public sources, confidential informants, and the grand jury process” and could include falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and tax fraud, Vance told the appeals court.

Vance is looking for eight years of tax records, and the investigation began when former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her claim she had an affair with the President Trump. An allegation that both parties have denied took place.

This is just more attacks on the former president, as democrats are still angry that they lost an election to him in 2016.

