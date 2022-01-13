JUST IN: Supreme Court BLOCKS Biden’s Federal Mandate on Covid-19 Vaccine-or-Test Requirement for Large Workplaces

The Supreme Court dealt a massive blow to the Biden regime as they have BLOCKED the federal government’s Covid-19 mandatory vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces.

The highest court in the land did say that it would allow the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for most health care facilities that are federally funded.

With the ruling, just like that the Supreme Court has stopped the Biden Administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. A huge win for the Constitution and American freedom.

The SCOTUS passed the ruling 6-3, with only radicals Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor writing a joint dissent wanting to limit Americans right to freedom and choice.

The vaccine mandate that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide covers virtually all health care workers in the country. It applies to health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide. — Not Matt Couch (@itschristmasus) January 13, 2022

In the healthcare case, only justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noted their dissents. “The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it. At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have,” the justices wrote in an unsigned opinion, saying the “latter principle governs” in the healthcare cases.

What a victory for America today folks!

