JUST IN: Stetson Bennett, Back to Back Georgia Championship Quarterback Arrested on Public Intoxication Charges in Dallas

The now infamous Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back to back National Championships and undefeated seasons has been arrested.

Bennett was arrested on Sunday morning on a public intoxication charge in Dallas, Texas around 6 a.m.

Police confirmed the arrest. Officers responded to a call about a man “banging on doors” and authorities determined Bennett was intoxicated.

Bennett, 25, was taken to the City Detention Center, police said. It’s unclear at this time if he was released or not.

Bennett just lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the National Championship for a second straight season, and that included the largest bowl win in history a 65-7 dismantling of TCU.

Is it coincidence he was arrested for a charge of public intoxication in Dallas/Ft Worth where TCU’s campus is located? Did the police realize it was him, did they go to TCU? We’re playing around here, sort of.

Bennett finished his career with 8,428 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and a collegiate Hall of Fame career.

Bennett is being considered the next Tom Brady by many, for his maturity and poise.

This is a developing story.

