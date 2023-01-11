JUST IN: Stephanie McMahon Resigns as Co-CEO of WWE Less Than a Week After Vince McMahon Installs Himself as Executive Chairman of the Board

The Co-CEO of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and the daughter of Vince McMahon, wife of Paul Levesque (Triple H) has resigned from the company.

McMahon announced her resignation on her official social media.

Stephanie reminded fans that she had taken a leave of absence in mid-2022 that was cut short when she was asked to serve as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors after her father, Vince McMahon, was put under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Vince eventually retired from the company in July, but returned less than a week ago installing himself as Executive Chairman of the board using his authority as majority shareholder.

“About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime,” McMahon said. “I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE.”

Stephanie McMahon's full statement regarding her "official resignation" from WWE. pic.twitter.com/jsgXbLXmpv — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 10, 2023

McMahon went on to mention WWE CEO Nick Khan and her husband Triple H.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan,” McMahon added.

Read the full statement below:

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation,” McMahon said … adding she will continue to support the company — just as she did when she was a little girl — and will “remain dedicated to WWE.”

“I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans,” she added. “And I am grateful to all of our partners. Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Khan will now serve as sole CEO of the company.

