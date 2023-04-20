JUST IN: SpaceX Starship Rocket Has Exploded During 2nd Separation – Musk Happy With Progress and Results [DETAILS INSIDE AND VIDEO]

Breaking news on your Thursday morning as Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship has exploded. But it’s not a loss as Musk points out, we’ll break it down below.

The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight

Here’s video of the rocket lifting off below, with images and video of it exploding as well during separation.

🚨#UPDATE: The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight pic.twitter.com/CmWEUmD8ZO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2023

See what Elon Musk said below.

Musk’s unmanned rocket just failed to seperate and exploded 🚀💥 (or as SpaceX tweeted a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ 😂)



Quick sign up for more blue ticks pic.twitter.com/FIFS8Iexm3 — The Sage (@SarkySage) April 20, 2023

Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!



Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation

With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!

As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

