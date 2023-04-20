JUST IN: SpaceX Starship Rocket Has Exploded During 2nd Separation – Musk Happy With Progress and Results [DETAILS INSIDE AND VIDEO]

Breaking news on your Thursday morning as Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship has exploded. But it’s not a loss as Musk points out, we’ll break it down below.
The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight
Here’s video of the rocket lifting off below, with images and video of it exploding as well during separation.
See what Elon Musk said below.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation
With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary
Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!
