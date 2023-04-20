News

JUST IN: SpaceX Starship Rocket Has Exploded During 2nd Separation – Musk Happy With Progress and Results [DETAILS INSIDE AND VIDEO]

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Breaking news on your Thursday morning as Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship has exploded. But it’s not a loss as Musk points out, we’ll break it down below.

The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight

Here’s video of the rocket lifting off below, with images and video of it exploding as well during separation.

See what Elon Musk said below.

As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation

With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

New York Mayor Eric Adams is Now Angry at Meat and Cheese and He Wants to Regulate it [INSANE VIDEO INSIDE]

WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Tells Vivek Ramaswamy He Can’t Disagree with Him Because He Doesn’t Have ‘Black Skin’

HILARIOUS! Rosie O’Donnell Says She Won’t Go on ‘The View’ Again Because It’s Too Conservative

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloriyan
Gloriyan
22 minutes ago

Earning extra $15,000 or more online while working part-time is a quick, simple way to make money. I made $17,000 last month from working in my spare time, and I’m now really content as a result of this job.

.

.

.

For Details—————————>> https://hardincomejob90.blogspot.com

0
Reply