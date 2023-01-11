JUST IN: SECOND BATCH of Classified Documents Found by Biden Aides

The disastrous classified documents story with President Joe Biden continues to go from bad to worse, as a second batch of documents has been discovered by Joe Biden’s aides.

The new batch of classified documents is separate from the Washington, D.C. office where documents were discovered last week.

A source close to the situation said that aides have been searching for additional classified documents since the first batch of documents was discovered in November.

NBC News is reporting that the source spoke on a condition of anonymity.

CBS News first reported that the classified documents were found in Biden’s office during his time as Vice President.

It was reported on Tuesday by another anonymous source that the intelligence materials were related to the Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. The documents were dated between 2013 and 2016.

US Attorney Merrick Garland announced on Monday that he had assigned the US Attorney for Chicago to investigate the matter.

The President’s personal attorneys identified the documents back on Nov 2, just days before the midterm elections. Of course this was kept hush hush by the mainstream media in an attempt to not hurt the Democrats in the midterm election cycle.

Richard Sauber, Biden’s personal attorney said “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC,” Sauber said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. Thanks to our friends at The Post Millennial for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



