JUST IN: Sean Hannity Admits in Deposition He Didn’t Believe Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims ‘I Did Not Believe It for One Second’

Fox News host Sean Hannity is in hot water after he admitted under oath that he “did not believe” for “one second” there was mass voter fraud in the 2020 elections.
Hannity’s testimony was part of a court ordered depositions released on Wednesday in a Delaware Superior Court, according to The New York Times.
The depositions were part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
Hannity was responding to questions in the deposition if he believe the claims made by former President Donald J. Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell in November of 2020.
Powell told Hannity that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election and that voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems helped steal the election by switching votes, but never provided any evidence to the contrary.
“I did not believe it for one second,” Hannity said in the released deposition, according to the Times.
Dominion is suing Fox News for defamation, alleging the company spread false claims about its voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which lead to financial losses.
Trump’s legal team and the former Presidents allies appeared on Fox News and other Conservative networks raising claims about the voting machines, but Dominion would have to prove that Fox journalists knew the claims made were false or that journalists acted with reckless disregard for the truth.
Stephen Shackleford, an attorney for Dominion, made the case that during the hearing that the company has strong evidence that Fox News journalists knew claims about mass voter fraud in the 2020 elections were false but chose to amplify the stories anyway, according to the New York Times.
“Many of the highest-ranking Fox people have admitted under oath that they never believed the Dominion lies,” he said, according to the Times.
Those include Fox News hosts Meade Cooper and Fox’s biggest primetime star Tucker Carlson, according to Shackleford.
The case is set to go to trial in April. The depositions released on Wednesday were part of a hearing to address some issues involved.
I guess it’s true. Fox has turned on President Trump. Stick a fork in your butt hanity. You and Fox are done.
Shawn is lining up with his employer (Fox News) for job security. Anybody with a brain knows that there was something very wrong with that election. I don’t listen to his show any longer because you can hear the same BS listing to most of Fox News.