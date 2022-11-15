JUST IN: Russia Strikes Poland, Killing Two as Kremlin Unleashes 85 Missiles on Ukraine and Surrounding Neighbors During G20 Summit Showing Strength of Force

The Russian Military is pounding the Ukraine’s energy facilities on Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country causing widespread blackouts, and U.S. officials say missiles also crossed into Poland striking targets where two people were killed.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from a senior U.S. intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation. But Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, “most of them at our energy infrastructure,” and shut down power in many cities.

“We’re working, will restore everything. We will survive everything,” the president vowed. His energy minister said the attack was “the most massive” bombardment of power facilities in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems.

The minister, Herman Haluschenko, described the missile strikes as “another attempt at terrorist revenge” after military and diplomatic setbacks for the Kremlin. He accused Russia of “trying to cause maximum damage to our energy system on the eve of winter.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t commented since Russian troops pulled out of Kherson following a Ukrainian offensive to retake the area, but Tuesday’s massive bombardment shows the Kremlin is angry, and that doesn’t pose well for the Ukraine.

The strikes were strategically targeted in the late afternoon which would force rescue workers and repair workers to work in the dark to try to repair and asses the damage.

Russia struck targets in more than a dozen regions, including Lviv in the West, Kharkiv in the Northeast, and others in between. Almost half of the Kyiv region lost power according to authorities, and Ukrainian Railways announced nationwide train delays.

Zelenskyy warned that more strikes were imminent and urged people to stay safe and seek shelter.

“Most of the hits were recorded in the center and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very difficult,” said a senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The Ukraine is claiming that 70 of the 85 Russian missiles were shot down, but there’s no way to tell who is telling the truth as both sides lie through their teeth. The Russians lie, and the Ukrainians are backed by the American mainstream media pushing a proxy war with the U.S. Government.

