JUST IN: Ron DeSantis Launches the “Stop WOKE Act” to Stop CRT in Florida Schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is again in the heads of liberals everywhere, this time launching the “Stop WOKE Act” to ban the teaching of CRT (Critical Race Theory) in grades K-12 in Florida.

The W.O.K.E. stands for Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act.

“Our legislation will defend any money for K-12 going to CRT consultants,” DeSantis said. “No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country or hate each other.”

The act also bars teachers and staff from receiving CRT training.

“We’re also not going to allow the staff or employees or teachers in our education system to be subjected to that type of training where they’re forced to sit there and listen,” DeSantis asserted. “This is wrong when it’s done to our kids, but it’s also wrong to force employees to have to go through that.”

DeSantis unleashed on “woke ideology” which seeks to change our country and the Constitution.

“They want to tear at the fabric of our society and our culture,” the governor said. “They want to delegitimize the founding of the country and the Constitution.”

“Just to understand, when you hear equity used, that is just an ability for people to smuggle in their ideology because we don’t need to have these terms. We have a society based on equality, where you’re treated equally. Regardless of your upbringing, regardless of your race, you have the same rights and privileges as anybody else. Equity is used to put the thumb on the scale in favor of their ideology,” DeSantis said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a similar bill in June.

“I signed legislation that outlaws the teaching of CRT and ‘protest civics’ – mandatory student protests and lobbying activities that often overlap with progressive causes,” Abbott said in a tweet in July.

“Texas is the first state to prohibit both practices in public K-12 education,” he continued.

