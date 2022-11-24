JUST IN: Retired Fighter, Friend Sues ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor Wanting Percentage of Profits from ‘Proper No. 12’ Whiskey Company Sale

In a bizarre story, a former close friend of former two division UFC Champion Conor McGregor is suing him for 5% of the same of his company Proper 12 Whiskey.

Conor’s close former friend Artem Lobov has reportedly sued the Irishman, claiming have come up with the idea for the famous Proper No. 12 Whiskey.

This sounds like The Social Network all over again, doesn’t it?

According to Lobov, he initially came up with the idea of launching an Irish Whiskey brand with ‘Notorious’ but was left out of the equation once Proper No 12 took off.

Conor McGregor was named Forbes’ highest-earning sportsperson last year after selling his shares in the whiskey brand along with two other partners for a combined $600 million.

Lobov initiated a High Court action yesterday, in which he will be demanding 5% of the profits ‘Notorious’ got from the sale. The former UFC fighter also previously claimed to have turned down a $1 million offer from McGregor.

Lobov’s attorney Dermot McNamara made the following statement:

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets. We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand. My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen J. Kessler has said Lablov’s claim is “incorrect.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...