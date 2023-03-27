JUST IN: Rand Paul Staff Member Brutally Stabbed in Head and Torso in Washington, D.C.

A horrific and developing story as breaking news on your Monday night as one of Rand Paul’s staffers has been stabbed in the head and torso in Washington, D.C.

Over the weekend a member of Rand Paul’s staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.

The following is a statement from Senator Rand Paul:

“This past weekend a member fo my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylong in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul staff member stabbed in the head and torso in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/tSOcjXKn82 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story.

