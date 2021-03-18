JUST IN: Putin Calls Biden’s Bluff, Challenges Him to Televised Worldwide LIVE Debate (VIDEO)

The Russian President is now calling the bluff of President Joe Biden.

Biden as you know accused Putin of being a “killer” who doesn’t have “a soul” and Putin has responded in kind by calling Biden’s bluff and challenging him to a worldwide live debate.

“I’ve just thought of this now, I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called,” Putin told a Russian state television reporter.

“Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion,” Putin added. “It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

So it looks like the Russian President is challenging Joe Biden to a ONLINE LIVE BROADCAST DEBATE!!!



no censors just an "open direct discussion" pic.twitter.com/gP10rX300s — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 18, 2021

Putin says that he wants the debate as soon as possible. “I don’t want to put this off for long. I want to go the taiga this weekend to relax a little. So we could do it tomorrow or Monday. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side.”

Putin also attacked Biden for saying that Putin was a “killer” and lacks a “soul.” Putin responded in kind with “It takes one to know one.”

Putin responded to the remarks on Thursday, stating, “As he said, we know each other personally. What would I reply? I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke.”

“I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard with each other we used to say: it takes one to know one,” Putin added in response to the “killer” accusation.

“Although they think we are the same as them, we are different people, we have a different genetic and cultural-moral code,” Putin said of the United States. “But we know how to defend our own interests, and we will work with them but in those areas in which we are interested and on terms we consider favorable for us. And they will have to reckon with that.”

What do you think America? It looks as though Metamucil Joe is yet again embarrassing our nation.

