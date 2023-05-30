JUST IN: President Trump Traveling to Des Moines, Iowa 5/31 and 6/1 to Meet with Grassroots Supporters, Local Media, Elected Officials, and Fox News Town Hall

Mar-a-Lago, FL— President Donald J. Trump will travel to Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to meet with grassroots supporters, local media, Iowa elected officials, and participate in a town hall with FOX News’ Sean Hannity.
Wednesday, May 31
President Trump will appear in-studio with Simon Conway of 1040 WHO Des Moines for an interview.
Thursday, June 1
President Trump will attend the Westside Conservative Breakfast in Urbandale and will host a luncheon with dozens of Iowa faith leaders in Des Moines.
He will then visit with hundreds of grassroots leaders and supporters before participating in a FOX News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity at the Horizon Events Center.
