JUST IN: President Trump Says Leaked Documents Say His Arrest Appears to be Imminent on Tuesday by Corrupt Manhattan DA’s Office

As the banana republic that is America continues to spiral downward and out of control worse and worse, it looks as though we may be about to cross a bridge you just can’t get back over.

According to the rumors that were circling and smoking on Friday evening, including from our own Matt Couch, the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is expected to be indicted and arrested by the corrupt FBI and DOJ in New York.

President Trump Saturday morning confirmed that he two has heard these same rumors.

The following is a statement from President Trump on his Truth Social platform:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE…

NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

Pray for President Trump and Pray for our Republic! pic.twitter.com/hXONMBsjcw — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 18, 2023

Former New York Detective John Cardillo added this that the former President retweeted on Truth Social.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.

