JUST IN: President Trump Returns to Facebook for the First Time Since His Unjust Tyrannical Ban “I’M BACK!”

The 45th President of the United States has finally returned back to Facebook after recently having his account restored on the platform.
Trump made the post on Facebook just moments ago with “I’M BACK!”
We have a screen shot of the post below, check it out.
Rumors are also swirling that President Trump will return to Twitter this weekend as well.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Just start making over $600 a day from your timeshare home. I made $18,781 from this job in my spare time after college. easy work and his steady income is amazing… No skills are required for this job. All you need to know is how to copy and paste items online. Sign up today by following the details on this page……a11 Here is I started.….… http://changlifework1.blogspot.com