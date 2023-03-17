News

JUST IN: President Trump Returns to Facebook for the First Time Since His Unjust Tyrannical Ban “I’M BACK!”

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

The 45th President of the United States has finally returned back to Facebook after recently having his account restored on the platform.

Trump made the post on Facebook just moments ago with “I’M BACK!”

We have a screen shot of the post below, check it out.

Rumors are also swirling that President Trump will return to Twitter this weekend as well.

Tired of seeing Americans last? So are we! Get the NEW Americans First T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Video Shows Moment Russian Fighter Jet Flies By and Takes Out US Reaper Drone

Jan 6 Defendant Richard “Bigo” Barnett Granted Extension Following J6 Conviction

WHAT!? New Social Media Network Wants to Corner the ‘Market’ on Unvaccinated Sperm

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

Just start making over $600 a day from your timeshare home. I made $18,781 from this job in my spare time after college. easy work and his steady income is amazing… No skills are required for this job. All you need to know is how to copy and paste items online. Sign up today by following the details on this page……a11 Here is I started.….… http://changlifework1.blogspot.com

0
Reply