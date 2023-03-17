JUST IN: President Trump Returns to Facebook for the First Time Since His Unjust Tyrannical Ban “I’M BACK!”

The 45th President of the United States has finally returned back to Facebook after recently having his account restored on the platform.

Trump made the post on Facebook just moments ago with “I’M BACK!”

We have a screen shot of the post below, check it out.

Rumors are also swirling that President Trump will return to Twitter this weekend as well.

See you soon Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump



We've missed you on Twitter! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 17, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Sources Confirm Donald Trump is About To Come Back To Twitter — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 17, 2023

