JUST IN: President Trump Delivers Special Message to January 6th Defendants and Prisoners [VIDEO MESSAGE INSIDE]

President Trump has finally issued a statement on the January 6th defendants targeted by the Democrats and Merrick Garland ran Department of Justice.

People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And you know what I’ve said I take it very seriously. I have never seen anything like it at all levels. It’s the weaponization of the Department of Justice.

And we can’t let this happen in our country, because our country is going not socialist. They’ve skipped over that. They skipped over socialism. Our country is going communist. This is what happens, and we can’t let it happen. We have to stop it.

So I want to thank everybody for working so hard. I know how hard you’re working looking to get justice for people that are imprisoned right now and people that are being tormented. We can’t let it happen. We’re going to stop it. We’re going to win. Thank you all very much.

WATCH:

WATCH: President Trump delivers special message to January 6th defendants. pic.twitter.com/5BDDi4Afga — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) December 2, 2022

