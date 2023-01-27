News

JUST IN: President Trump Congratulates Ronna Romney McDaniel on Her RNC Victory on Truth Social

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

The 45th President of the United States of America just congratulated the very unpopular RNC hair on her 4th election victory in a row.

As we earlier broke here at The DC Patriot, Ronna Romney McDaniel was re-elected as the chair if the GOP for another two years.

McDaniel receied 111 votes compared to 51 for Harmeet Dhillon and 4 for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The former President congratulated her on Truth Social just moments ago.

Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR. Now we have to STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM CHEATING IN ELECTIONS!

The majority of GOP blue collar and fly over state conservatives are furious over the former Romney winning yet again. This is her 4th two year term as the RNC Chair, an unprecedented reign in modern times.

Jim Simpson
Jim Simpson
55 minutes ago

She is not good for our side! She is a RINO from the git go! She is the reason the democrats are winning in all elections. She allows all the races to be one sided. Bad move republicans!

0
Reply
