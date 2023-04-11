JUST IN: President Biden Signs Bill TERMINATING National Emergency Related to Covid-19 Pandemic – White House Releases Statement

Breaking news on your Monday evening here at The DC Patriot as President Joe Biden has signed a bill terminating the National Emergency related to Covid-19 and the pandemic.

The bill signed stops all emergency funding and use for the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can read the full White House Press Release below.

#BREAKING: President Biden signs bill terminating national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. -White House #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/YHvtpj8uwR — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) April 10, 2023

