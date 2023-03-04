News

JUST IN: President Biden Recovering from Cancer Removal White House Doctor Confirms

by Matt Couch

In another story that the American people didn’t find out about from its government until it was over, it appears that President Biden has just overcome a bout with cancer.

According to the White House Doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor, Biden had a small lesion removed from his chest.

The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of the biopsy.

No further treatment is said to be required.

According to the White House doctor, Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread” or mestastasize as some more serious skin cancers do.

You can read the full letter below.

All of us at The DC Patriot wish President Biden a speedy recover and will pray for his healing. Yes folks, we even pray for those we disagree with and our enemies as the Bible commands.

