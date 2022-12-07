JUST IN: Police Respond to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston Home Due to ‘Self-Inflicted Cutting’ Call

Senator Ted Cruz is in Washington, D.C. but Houston police were sent to his River Oaks home on Tuesday night, and our thoughts and prayers are with he and his family.

Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz’s house after getting a “self-inflicted cutting” call.

BREAKING: Houston police officers and firefighters just left a home where Texas Senator Ted Cruz is known to live. HPD tells @FOX26Houston they responded to a stabbing/cutting in progress.

BREAKING: Houston police officers and firefighters just left a home where Texas Senator Ted Cruz is known to live. HPD tells @FOX26Houston they responded to a stabbing/cutting in progress.

When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal happened and they left.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, their condition is unknown but they are expected to be OK, according to Houston police.

It’s unclear if Cruz is in route from Washington, D.C. after the incident.

UPDATE: A spokesperson from Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s office says, “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

UPDATE: A spokesperson from Texas Senator Ted Cruz's office says, "This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time."

This is a developing story and all of us at The DC Patriot are praying for the Cruz family tonight.

