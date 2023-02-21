JUST IN: New York Young Republicans Club SUSPENDS Project Veritas Board Member Matthew Tyrmand from his Role on their Board Pending Outcome of Internal Investigation

The NYYRC (New York Young Republicans Club) has suspended fellow Board of Advisors member Matthew Tyrmand of his responsibilities as a member of their board following what Project Veritas did to James O’Keefe.

As you know by now, the Project Veritas Board of Directors, whom Tyrmand sits on indefinitely suspended without pay and removed founder and CEO James O’Keefe.

The NYYRC have decided they aren’t going to allow someone on their board who is okay with these kind of practices. The following statement below is from the NYYRC.

Yesterday, James O’Keefe announced that the Project Veritas Board had terminated his responsibilities. O’Keefe established Project Veritas, which he has grown into one of the nation’s greatest hard-hitting investigative media sources.

After conducting a series of interviews, the Board of Governors of the New York Young Republican Club has learned that Matthew Tyrmand, a member of our Board of Advisors, may have engineered O’Keefe’s ouster on tenuous claims of financial malfeasance.

O’Keefe is a close friend of the Club, and Tyrmand serves as a member of the Club’s Board of Advisors. Pending the outcome of an internal investigation, to be conducted by our Board of Governors, Matthew Tyrmand will be suspended from his role. We believe in free speech and transparency of operations, and the credible reports we have received require full investigation to ensure that our Members’ interests are represented appropriately.

The Club will continue to be transparent with the public as more information can be released over time.

