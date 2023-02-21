News

JUST IN: New York Young Republicans Club SUSPENDS Project Veritas Board Member Matthew Tyrmand from his Role on their Board Pending Outcome of Internal Investigation

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

The NYYRC (New York Young Republicans Club) has suspended fellow Board of Advisors member Matthew Tyrmand of his responsibilities as a member of their board following what Project Veritas did to James O’Keefe.

As you know by now, the Project Veritas Board of Directors, whom Tyrmand sits on indefinitely suspended without pay and removed founder and CEO James O’Keefe.

The NYYRC have decided they aren’t going to allow someone on their board who is okay with these kind of practices. The following statement below is from the NYYRC.

Yesterday, James O’Keefe announced that the Project Veritas Board had terminated his responsibilities. O’Keefe established Project Veritas, which he has grown into one of the nation’s greatest hard-hitting investigative media sources.

After conducting a series of interviews, the Board of Governors of the New York Young Republican Club has learned that Matthew Tyrmand, a member of our Board of Advisors, may have engineered O’Keefe’s ouster on tenuous claims of financial malfeasance.

O’Keefe is a close friend of the Club, and Tyrmand serves as a member of the Club’s Board of Advisors. Pending the outcome of an internal investigation, to be conducted by our Board of Governors, Matthew Tyrmand will be suspended from his role. We believe in free speech and transparency of operations, and the credible reports we have received require full investigation to ensure that our Members’ interests are represented appropriately.

The Club will continue to be transparent with the public as more information can be released over time.

All of our Conspiracy Theories have now came true, how about yours? Get the New PHD shirt today at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Project Veritas Board of Directors ‘Dead to Us, Never Come Back’ and ‘James O’Keefe is a National Treasure’ (VIDEO)

WATCH as SHOCKING Video Shows Someone Falling Out of Air Force One After it Lands in Poland

BREAKING: Hazmat Crews Dispatched to Scene of Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska [VIDEO]

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
48 minutes ago

I recently received my 3rd online check for $21,850 which I earned doing an extremely simple and easy occupation online. This online activity is amazing and the regular acquisitions oq280 from it are just great. Online according to the subtleties referenced
on this web page……… http://worksociety12.blogspot.com

-1
Reply