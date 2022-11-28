JUST IN: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Announces He’s Running for GOP Chair Against Ronna McDaniel [VIDEO]

Massive news as My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced he is running for the Chair of the Republican Party against current chair Ronna McDaniel, and that’s not all.
President Trump will more than likely endorse him as well, which is going to be as our own Matt Couch says, popcorn worthy. This is what the establishment fears most, patriots, Christians, and Conservatives running against the tyranny!
This is stunning, and even the liberal left wing MeidasTouch group is endorsing Mike Lindell for RNC Chair 🙂
WATCH:
