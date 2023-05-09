JUST IN: Manhattan Jury Reaches Verdict in Jean Carroll Rape, Defamation Case Against President Trump

In a case that has captivated the nation, a Manhattan jury has finally reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial against former President Donald Trump. The decision was announced on Tuesday afternoon, after the nine-person panel spent three hours deliberating following eight days of trial in Manhattan federal court.

The allegations stem from an incident in the 1990s when E. Jean Carroll, a well-known advice columnist, accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and called Carroll a “whack job” who is “not my type.”

Throughout the trial, the jury was tasked with determining whether Trump is liable for battery in Carroll’s case, as well as whether he defamed her when he publicly denied her allegations, claiming he had never met her and accusing her of making up the story for political reasons and to boost her book sales.

The jury was composed of three women and six men, who heard testimony from both Carroll and Trump. Carroll’s attorneys argued that Trump’s denials damaged her reputation and career, while Trump’s legal team maintained that his comments were political speech protected by the First Amendment.

If the jury finds Trump liable, Carroll, who is now 79 years old, could be awarded compensatory and punitive damages. The verdict, which is expected to be released soon, is sure to have significant implications for both Trump and Carroll, as well as for the broader conversation around sexual assault and harassment in America.

The case has drawn widespread attention from media outlets and advocates alike, with many seeing it as a crucial test of the legal system’s ability to hold powerful men accountable for their actions. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial will be remembered as a landmark moment in the fight against sexual violence in America.

