JUST IN: LEAKED Documents Show Pfizer Admitting Dr. Jordon Walker Works for Them, Warns Staff to BEWARE of Project Veritas [DOCUMENTS INSIDE]

Just when you think the elites would realize that citizen journalists and the independent media aren’t going away, there’s another we told you so moment.

Remember all of the scumbags on the left saying that this guy didn’t work for Pfizer, wasn’t a doctor, trying to burying the story like YouTube does to cover up for their Big Tech and Big Pharma overlords?

Well, here’s yet more proof that you were lied to and it’s all 100% true as usual, as we reported, and so did others.

BREAKING: Leaked document shows @pfizer admitting Dr. Jordon Walker works at the company and warns staff to beware of Project Veritas

See the full documents below:

What are your thoughts, does anything surprise you anymore America?

