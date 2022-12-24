JUST IN: Kurdish Illegal Immigrants Destroying Paris on Christmas Eve as Streets Burn

Middle Eastern Kurdish Illegal Immigrants are destroying Paris, France on Christmas Eve as illegal immigration isn’t just an American problem.

The culture war is alive and well in Europe, just as it is here in America.

Tommy Robinson chimed in over on GETTR:

The media is of course trying to call them “protestors.”

Riots continue in the center of #Paris



Protesters overturn cars that are not on the streets, several cars were set on fire. Stones and other objects are also thrown at the police.



Law enforcement officers used tear gas. pic.twitter.com/OrLrUJcQHa — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 24, 2022

Check out some of the videos of these monsters below:

WATCH:

#Paris | Members of the PKK terrorist organization, who are "extremely peaceful and human rights defenders", while enjoying freedom of thought and expression of Europe, with their "peaceful actions".pic.twitter.com/gosIZTlU1A — hermes (@hermes_z) December 24, 2022

Kurds continue to destroy #Paris completely unopposed by the police or French nationalists pic.twitter.com/Zzgu8CB8uM — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) December 24, 2022

Pray for Paris and France, this is what happens when you harbor and protect terrorists by letting them live among you.

