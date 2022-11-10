Kari Lake Joins Tucker Carlson LIVE Wednesday Night with INCREDIBLE NEWS (VIDEO INSIDE)

Kari Lake is the new rockstar in our movement for America First, and she’s stayed positive through this whole disastrous process in Maricopa County, which is Phoenix and the biggest county in the state of Arizona.

She joined Tucker Carlon live on his program Wednesday night to give an update, and she gave some pretty incredible news.

Lake told Carlson that they will start to see the election going in her direction as these new votes are tallied and added up, and for everyone to remain calm.

And Kari dropped some incredible news on the 650,000 remaining ballots that need to be counted.

Kari Lake: Well I feel 100% certain I am going to win. The question is how big will that win be? Can you believe this, Tucker? We still hve 650,000 votes that have not been counted. And guess who these voters are? They’re the people who showed up on election day. They’re the people, 275,000 of them are people who brought their ballot to polls on election day because they don’t trust the mail and they don’t trust the drop boxes. So guess who those voters are? They’re our voters. And we’re only down by a few thousand votes right now. When those votes come in we’re going to see a lot of liberal minds kind of blowing up.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...