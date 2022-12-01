JUST IN: Kanye West Joins Alex Jones on InfoWars, Says ‘Barack Obama Wasn’t First Black President He Was Another Jewish American President’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

Dear God, the train is officially off the rails today, as Kanye West and his entourage of Nick Fuentes has broke the internet by going on Alex Jones InfoWars today.

There’s a plethora of things that Kanye West has said in these three hours is a combination of brilliance and insanity, and we’re really not sure what else to say.

Kanye continues to say over and over “I like Hitler” and that the Holocaust did not happen. This is a crazy train, you can watch this train wreck below.

