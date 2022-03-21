JUST IN: Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection, Supreme Court Announces (Flu Like Symptoms)

According to the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital with an infection and flu like symptoms on Friday evening.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court Spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

Conservative influencers Jack Posobiec and Matt Couch added to prayers being sent up on social media late Sunday evening.

Massive prayers for the GOAT Clarence Thomas pic.twitter.com/mxamxlRfC3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 21, 2022

He was diagnosed with an infection and undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. No other details were given about the infection.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said. “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.”

After Justice Stephen Breyer, Thomas is the second-oldest justice on the Supreme Court at 73 years old. He is the most senior conservative.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...