JUST IN: Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail Starting Immediately, 30 Months Felony Probation, $120,106 to City of Chicago, and $25,000 Fine

A judge in Illinois hammered Jussie Smollett on Thursday evening, saying he was a disgrace to his friends, family, and was a joke among Americans across the country.

A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett on Thursday to 30 months felony probation, which will include 150 days in the Cook County Jail, for lying to Chicago police about a hate crime in 2019.

The former “Empire” actor will also have to pay restitution to the city of Chicago in addition to the maximum $25,000 fine. Smollett declared “I am innocent” after hearing the judge’s sentencing, continuing to deny that he staged the attack.

Before reading Smollett’s sentence, Judge Linn addressed post-trial motions presented by the defense. Defense attorney Tina Glandian argued for a retrial of Smollett’s case, citing a number of errors during the actor’s trial, including disregard of a previous “immunity agreement” between Smollett and the Cook County state attorney’s office, improper burden shifting and a lack of scrutiny of witness testimony.

Despite Glandian’s extensive argument, Linn ultimately denied the request for retrial, saying he already had a record of many of the issues and that he stands “by my findings and rulings.”

“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial, that he was proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by the jury based on the evidence that was presented,” Linn said. “There was nothing unconstitutional about these proceedings, and this motion for post-trial relief is respectfully denied.”

The defense even called on Molly Smollett, Jussie’s 92-year-old grandmother who called him a “justice warrior.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team. Brown wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, and said that Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims: of such crimes.

He also said the financial cost investigating Smollett’s report was significant to the city, but the true effect was on victims of actual hate crimes who cannot be measured.

