JUST IN: Judge Reportedly Issuing Gag Order on President Trump in New York Indictment

According to former President Donald J. Trump’s legal team, they believe that the Manhattan judge will issues a gag order on the former president before he is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The gag order would bar Trump from talking about his arrest.

If Trump violates such an order he could serve 30 days in jail or be fined $1,000, New York State law states. We all know that will never be allowed or happen with the Secret Service.

“The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow,” one source told the Daily Mail.

“The Trump legal team is considering adding a First Amendment lawyer to the effort to combat this and will fight it all the way,” the source added.

The gag order would be used to silence the speech of the former President as they are scared to death of this man. Trump is set to give a speech at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15pm Tuesday April 4, our own Matt Couch received an invite but is unable to attend do to family reasons.

You can see the announcement for Mar-a-Lago below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

