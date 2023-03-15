JUST IN: James O’Keefe Launches New Media Organization Moving on from Project Veritas Ousting (POWERFUL VIDEO)

The top journalist in the conservative movement who was wrongfully outed by the Project Board of Directors has found a new home.

James O’Keefe has launched his own media company. The former Project Veritas CEO and Founder who leads the way with investigative journalism is back, launching the O’Keefe Media Group via a video on Twitter.

“They have awakened a sleeping giant! My brand new movement O’Keefe Media Group will not just be me – It will include you. Let’s build this army and keep every statehouse, every city council, every school board and everywhere people are conspiring to keep power, proactive favoritism or line their pockets with tax dollars! Become a founding member today!”

“The irony of the ACORN story is that it took a 25-year-old with a hidden camera a few days to do what billion-dollar networks and journalists could not do in a decade,”

“I spent 14 years creating the most effective, non-profit newsroom this country has ever seen,” he explained about the multi-million dollar organization he built. “And in paving the way to establish citizen journalism, I have been defamed, arrested, raided, ultimately removed from the organization I spent so much time developing the credibility of.”

“I always knew they would try to ruin the reputations of those who exposed them,” O’Keefe continued. “The pharma giants, the three-letter government agencies, and those who I thought I could trust.”

“But in response, we are going to build an army of investigators and exposers,” the veteran journalist announced. “They have awakened a sleeping giant. I am back. Remaining by my side is a small, tight-knit group of the most elite journalists in the world. Exposing corruption requires standing up to power because power hates sunlight. We are sunlight.”

“Welcome to the O’Keefe Media Group where we will never be shut down because not only do I own it but you own it too,” he concluded, adding, “Support us sponsor our army of journalists by becoming a founding member today.”

WATCH:

They have awakened a sleeping giant!

My brand new movement O’Keefe Media Group will not just be me – It will include you.

Let’s build this army and keep every statehouse, every city council, every school board and everywhere people are conspiring to keep power, proactive… https://t.co/ytXW7UTDrq — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 15, 2023

