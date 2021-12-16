JUST IN: Homestead Air Reserve Base Evacuated Because of “An Ongoing Incident” Said to Be Dropped 500lb Bomb From F16 That Rolled Into Area Where Others are Stored

DEVELOPING: The Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night because of “an ongoing incident,” the base said in a social media post. Tyler Grimes, the Public Affairs Chief for the base, told the Miami Heralld no other information was immediately available. There are reports that an “explosive” became loose and rolled into an area of concern.

According to CBS 4 Miami, citing sources, an “explosive device became loose and rolled into an area where it should not be.” The evacuation was prompted by the concern the device might explode.

The air base confirmed that, later tweeting, “Out of an abundance of caution, Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated personnel from base due to an incident involving a damaged ordinance.”

The following is from The Miami Herald:

The Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night after a 500-pound bomb fell off an F-16 fighter jet while it was still on the ground, a source with knowledge of the base said. The source, who requested to remain anonymous, said the device rolled into an area near where more 500-pound explosives are stored — and added that an explosives ordnance demolition squad was sent in to disarm or isolate the dropped bomb.

No injuries were reported and the situation is believed to be under control.

The base is located at 29050 Coral Sea Blvd, in Homestead.

