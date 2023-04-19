JUST IN: Fox News Settles Defamation Lawsuit with Dominion for Whopping $787 Million

In a recent development, Fox Corp. and its cable networks have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed against them by Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million in damages. The suit accused the media company of spreading false claims about Dominion’s voting machines and their role in the 2020 presidential election.

The settlement was reached just as a jury had been selected for the trial in Delaware Superior Court, avoiding the possibility of top Fox TV hosts and network head Rupert Murdoch having to testify publicly.

The settlement was announced by Judge Eric Davis, who informed jurors that the case had been resolved shortly before 4 pm ET. He thanked the jury for their service, stating that “Without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation … although it’s short, not the six weeks you’ve expected, you have done your duty.”

BREAKING: Dominion’s lawyers announce they reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News. They were seeking $1.6 billion.



“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” their lawyer said.



“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion,” said CEO John Poulos. pic.twitter.com/npRZyvacb5 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 18, 2023

Dominion Voting Systems, a company that sells voting machines and election software, had alleged that Fox News and its sister network Fox Business falsely blamed them for the loss of former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden by airing claims about the company. Dominion’s lawyer, Justin Nelson, said that “The truth matters. Lies have consequences.”

Lawyers for Fox declined to comment as they left the courtroom, but the network released a statement afterward. The statement read:

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

The settlement is a significant amount, and it highlights the consequences of spreading misinformation. In recent years, the issue of fake news and disinformation has become increasingly problematic, with many media outlets spreading baseless claims that are detrimental to society. This settlement is a reminder that news outlets have a responsibility to report the truth accurately and objectively.

The settlement also brings attention to the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2020 US presidential election. While President Joe Biden was declared the winner, many people still dispute the election’s legitimacy. The Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit is just one of many cases that have been filed by those who believe that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Part of Fox's statement after the settlement:



"We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 18, 2023

In conclusion, the settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox Corp. and its cable networks serves as a reminder that spreading false information has consequences. It also highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2020 US presidential election and the need for media outlets to report the truth accurately and objectively. It remains to be seen whether this settlement will have any impact on the ongoing debate over the election’s legitimacy.

