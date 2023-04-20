JUST IN: Fox News Parts Ways with Dan Bongino ‘We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors’

Breaking news on your Thursday as Fox News has parted ways with Dan Bongino, one of the biggest names in the conservative movement.
“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”
Dan Bongino, a renowned conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent, has dropped a bombshell on his fans by announcing his departure from Fox News. The news came during an emotional statement on his podcast where Bongino revealed that his last show on the network was last week. His departure has left his team and his legion of viewers reeling with disappointment.
“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News, on the Fox News channel,” Bongino said. “I had to let my team know here this morning. And it’s tough, it’s tough to say that.”
“We were the number one show 90% of the time. We had a great team,” Bongino explained.
“You’re going to read a thousand left-wing articles about some nonsense, and I’m guaranteeing you on my reputation, it is all made up. It’s a simple contract thing, and that’s it. It is no more complicated than that.”
WATCH:
Bongino, a champion of conservative values, had been a stalwart at Fox News for several years, providing his audience with a fresh and compelling perspective on the news of the day. He has been a staunch advocate of former President Donald Trump and his policies, earning him a fervent following among conservative viewers. His show was a consistent ratings winner, topping the charts 90% of the time.
In his statement, Bongino made it clear that his departure was a simple contractual issue, and dismissed any rumors to the contrary as left-wing propaganda. His departure is a significant loss to Fox News, but his legions of fans will undoubtedly follow him wherever he goes.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Dan…I’m not convinced that it is ONLY contractual. Those things can be worked out.
Earn money the quick and easy way to work part time and make an g15 extra $15,000 or even more online… Working in my spare time I made $17,990 last month and I am very happy with this job now. you can try this now by
by following the details here… http://bizjob1.blogspot.com
He said he was going to part ways months ago, maybe even a year back, but didn’t want to incur the financial penalties of breaking his contract. So I’ve been waiting for this to happen for quite a while. Good on Dan for following through, fuck Fox News. Hopefully his neck will feel better without that leash wrapped around it