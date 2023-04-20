JUST IN: Fox News Parts Ways with Dan Bongino ‘We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors’

Breaking news on your Thursday as Fox News has parted ways with Dan Bongino, one of the biggest names in the conservative movement.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Dan Bongino, a renowned conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent, has dropped a bombshell on his fans by announcing his departure from Fox News. The news came during an emotional statement on his podcast where Bongino revealed that his last show on the network was last week. His departure has left his team and his legion of viewers reeling with disappointment.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News, on the Fox News channel,” Bongino said. “I had to let my team know here this morning. And it’s tough, it’s tough to say that.”

“We were the number one show 90% of the time. We had a great team,” Bongino explained.

“You’re going to read a thousand left-wing articles about some nonsense, and I’m guaranteeing you on my reputation, it is all made up. It’s a simple contract thing, and that’s it. It is no more complicated than that.”

WATCH:

BONGINO: "Regretfully, last week was my last show on @FoxNews." pic.twitter.com/NOGwTL6A92 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2023

Bongino, a champion of conservative values, had been a stalwart at Fox News for several years, providing his audience with a fresh and compelling perspective on the news of the day. He has been a staunch advocate of former President Donald Trump and his policies, earning him a fervent following among conservative viewers. His show was a consistent ratings winner, topping the charts 90% of the time.

In his statement, Bongino made it clear that his departure was a simple contractual issue, and dismissed any rumors to the contrary as left-wing propaganda. His departure is a significant loss to Fox News, but his legions of fans will undoubtedly follow him wherever he goes.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

