JUST IN: Former Trump Adviser & GETTR CEO Jason Miller Detained in Brazil by Progressive Supreme Court After Meeting with Brazilian President Over the Weekend

Former top adviser to President Donald J. Trump, and GETTR CEO Jason Miller has been detained in Brazil at the airport while trying to board his plane, according to multiple sources.

Miller was in Brazil for a conference and meetings that he spoke at with Don Trump Jr. and many others over the Labor Day weekend.

According to Matthew Tyrmand the progressive mafia in Brazil has detained Miller. He is currently being interrogated by the Supreme Court anti-Bolsonaristas on a day of massive pro Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil.

https://t.co/qxld3GDPFb



BREAKING: being detained at airport in Brasilia. Sitting on tarmac as @GETTRofficial CEO & top Trump advisor @JasonMillerinDC is being interrogated by Supreme Court anti-Bolsonaristas on day of massive pro @jairbolsonaro rally after we met w/Bolsonaros. pic.twitter.com/RHkSxAajgI — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) September 7, 2021

As many of you know, President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President is very good friends with Brazilian President and conservative Jair Bolsonaro, so this looks to be definitely politically motivated.

A Brazilian Eric Drevon commented and said “La mafia internationale progressiste à l’oeuvre…” which translated means, “The progressive international mafia at work …”

La mafia internationale progressiste à l'oeuvre… https://t.co/sLRGUHMQvL — Eric Drevon (@EricDrevon) September 7, 2021

This is a wait and see effort at this point. I have been in touch with Miller’s top Aides and the response was, “We are still awaiting official word and instruction. I will keep you posted.”

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly.

