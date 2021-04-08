JUST IN: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Signs With Fox News

The Former CIA Director and Secretary of State for the Trump Administration, Secretary Mike Pompeo has signed on with Fox News as a contributor sources confirm on Thursday afternoon.

Pompeo as you know was widely successful as Secretary of State and CIA Director, negotiating deals, and even flying directly into Pyongyang, North Korea to meet with the North Korean Leader and Dictator Kim Jong Un to negotiate a peace deal with the Trump Administration. Pompeo is one of, if not the strongest ally to President Trump and was loyal to him from inception to the end of the presidency.

In this new role at @FoxNews, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for American prosperity and security.https://t.co/pZf9dFVXj6 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 8, 2021

FOX NEWS MEDIA SIGNS FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO TO CONTRIBUTOR ROLE

NEW YORK – April 8, 2021— FOX News Media has signed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a contributor, announced its CEO Suzanne Scott. Pompeo, a diplomat, public servant, entrepreneur and attorney, will offer analysis across all FOX News Media platforms, including FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. He will make his first appearance on Friday’s FOX & Friends.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”

Mr. Pompeo added, “As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”

Mr. Pompeo served as the nation’s 70th Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021. He previously served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. During his tenure at Foggy Bottom, Mr. Pompeo was a key player in the historic summits between the United States and the Korean Peninsula. He led negotiations with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un that ultimately marked the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korea. As chief diplomat, Mr. Pompeo also played an integral role in the release of three detained Americans from North Korea.

Additionally, Mr. Pompeo was instrumental in the decision to strike top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, dealing a major blow to the Iranian regime and Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, which delivered the United States a military and diplomatic victory. He was also the architect of the administration’s maximum-pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran which brought the Middle East closer to peace. Mr. Pompeo was the guiding force behind the administration’s policy of deterrence against geopolitical foes like Russia and China.

Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Mr. Pompeo was elected to four terms in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. He sat on the prestigious House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Committee on Benghazi.

Before serving in Congress, Mr. Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace, where he was CEO. He later became President of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing and service company. After graduating first in his class at United States Military Academy at West Point, Mr. Pompeo served as a cavalry officer patrolling the border between East and West Germany during the Cold War. He also served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the U.S. Army’s Fourth Infantry Division. Upon leaving active duty, Mr. Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. In addition to his role at FOX News Media, Mr. Pompeo currently serves as a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the recently announced AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

