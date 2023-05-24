JUST IN: Following Major Boycott, Target Releases Statement on Pride Collection in MASSIVE Victory for Conservatives

A major victory for Christians and Conservatives in America after the major retail chain Target put out a pride collection for children that allowed then to tuck and hide their gender.

Wednesday Target issued a new statement on its 2023 pride collection after the store was embattled in a massive boycott by conservatives across America.

“For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month,” the company said in a statement. “Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work.”

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the company continued. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.

As previously reported by the DC Patriot, Target offers multiple items with “pride” messages on them that are available to be shipped. These bright-colored items have messages on them like “Too Queer for Here,” “We Belong Everywhere,” and “Cure Transphobia.”

In addition to these items, the retail juggernaut also provided “tuck-friendly” clothing for minors who identify as transgender and other clothing that encourages the binding or hiding of genitals.

The following is from The DC Enquirer:

According to a Fox News Digital exclusive, top executives rushed to ensure that the merchandise was removed from the front of stores across the southern United States in order to avoid another “Bud Light situation,” in reference to the successful conservative boycott that led to the beer company’s sales to plummet.

A Target insider told Fox News Digital that there were emergency calls on Friday to managers and senior directors to take immediate action to move the pride-themed merchandise away from the front sections of the company’s stores”

We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size,” the insider, who’s worked in the company for two decades, told Fox. “From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage.” “We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part.

This year it is just exponentially more than any other year,” the Target employee continued. “I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation.” “The call was super quick, it was 15 minutes,” the insider explained about the emergency meeting. “The first 10 minutes was about how to keep your team safe and not having to advocate for Target.

The last five was, ‘Move this to the back, take down the mannequins, and remove the signage.'” Fox News Digital confirmed that stores in South Carolina, Arkansas, and Georgia have thus far moved their pride sections and more are likely to come.

Given that Target has decided to pull many of these items from its shelves, it appears like the company has taken notice of the millions of conservative Americans who are tired of wokeness being pushed on them from every corner of society.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated accordingly.

