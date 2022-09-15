JUST IN: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sends TWO Planeloads of Illegals to Martha’s Vineyard [NUCLEAR ULTRA MAGA VIDEO INSIDE]

That’s right, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just went Nuclear Ultra MAGA on the radical left, and we love it.

According to multiple reports, and the Governor’s team he has sent two planeloads of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, the home of Oprah Winfrey, Barak and Michelle Obama, and other leftist elites. This is brilliant!

The governor’s communications director confirmed the one-way flights to NewsNation.

“We confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were prat of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the spokesperson said.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as sanctuary states and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” the spokesperson added.

Do you like apples Barack, what about you Michelle? How about you Oprah? Have some of THEM Apples!

“These are all sanctuary cities until they’re in their sanctuary,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “I doubt they’ll embrace them.”

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

