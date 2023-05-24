JUST IN: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Enters 2024 Presidential Race, Files FEC Paperwork to Run Just Hours Before Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

It’s all but a formality now as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially filed the paperwork to run for President of the United States of America in 2024.
The DeSantis presidential campaign was registered with the Federal Election Commission just hours before his scheduled live Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, where he is expected to announce his bid for the presidency.
The FEC filed paperwork lists “Ron DeSantis for President” and “TEAM DESANTIS 2024” as affiliated organizations.
By filing the paperwork, DeSantis can now begin accepting campaign contributions on all levels for president.
The Twitter Spaces interview with Musk is scheduled for 6 pm EST on Wednesday.
“It will be the first time something like this is happening on social media and with real time questions and answers,” Musk said of the event on Tuesday. “Not scripted. So it’s going to be live and let ‘er rip. Let’s see what happens.”
Musk has previously said that he would vote for DeSantis, and seems giddy about hosting tonights Twitter Spaces with the Florida Governor.
