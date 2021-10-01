JUST IN: FBI Arrest Retired Green Beret Who Refused to be an Informant for Standing Outside Capitol on Jan. 6 Protests

You may remember the story that broke in March, about how the FBI tried to talk a former Green Beret into being an informant for them for January 6, and he declined. He also recorded the conversation and came out with what they had tried to do. You can read that story HERE.

Now this same fellow America, veteran, and Green Beret has now been raided and arrested by the same FBI for being outside the Capitol on January 6th, for trespassing they claim.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master sergeant.

Last March Brown started speaking out about the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Joint FBI Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) contacting him to attempt to get him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans.

The following is from The Gateway Pundit:

In December FBI agents contacted Jeremy Brown at his home for “posting some things online.”

Jeremy released video surveillance of the FBI contacting him at his home. And Jeremy released an audio recording of his actual meetup with the FBI. Jeremy struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information. But according to his Facebook page — “After listening to politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after bald-faced lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.”

Jeremy decided his desire to protect and defend the American people and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety.

Earlier this year Jeremy joined Brandon Gray on Banned.TV to describe what happened to him after he joined the Oath Keepers in November.

Jeremy released a video of his encounter with government officials when they came to his home. Jeremy also released audio of his meeting with the FBI at a local restaurant.

Jeremy explains in his recent video that the FBI called his cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ybor City in December. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the interview the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

At 8:15 am on Friday morning, Jeremy’s girlfriend stated that Jeremy will have an appearance today in Pinellas County Court. He is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor.

The FBI sent 20 vehicles for the arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told this morning that the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights.

Jeremy’s girlfriend is still very upset and could not sleep. She will contact The Gateway Pundit later with updates.

It should be noted that Jeremy Brown told The Gateway Pundit back in June that “scores of guys” had written him saying they were also approached by the FBI to spy on the patriot groups.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

