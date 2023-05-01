News

JUST IN: Far Left Vice Preparing to File Bankruptcy

by Matt Couch

The far left media company Vice is preparing to file bankruptcy according to The New York Times.

The company was once valued at $5.7 billion and is struggling to find a new buyer.

Breaking News: Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that has struggled to find a buyer, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people.

Back in early March it was reported that Vice had brought in a “restructuring guru” in order to help the failing company.

Looks like they weren’t much of a guru, and more like Beverly Hills Ninja.

As you may recall, far left Buzzfeed shut down last month, as the woke brigade continues to fall.

