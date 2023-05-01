JUST IN: Far Left Vice Preparing to File Bankruptcy

The far left media company Vice is preparing to file bankruptcy according to The New York Times.

The company was once valued at $5.7 billion and is struggling to find a new buyer.

Breaking News: Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that has struggled to find a buyer, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people.

Breaking News: Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that has struggled to find a buyer, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people. https://t.co/Ydz7ofzIpy — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 1, 2023

Back in early March it was reported that Vice had brought in a “restructuring guru” in order to help the failing company.

Looks like they weren’t much of a guru, and more like Beverly Hills Ninja.

As you may recall, far left Buzzfeed shut down last month, as the woke brigade continues to fall.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

