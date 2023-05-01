JUST IN: Far Left Vice Preparing to File Bankruptcy

The far left media company Vice is preparing to file bankruptcy according to The New York Times.
The company was once valued at $5.7 billion and is struggling to find a new buyer.
Breaking News: Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that has struggled to find a buyer, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people.
Back in early March it was reported that Vice had brought in a “restructuring guru” in order to help the failing company.
Looks like they weren’t much of a guru, and more like Beverly Hills Ninja.
As you may recall, far left Buzzfeed shut down last month, as the woke brigade continues to fall.
