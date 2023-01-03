News

JUST IN: Family of Damar Hamlin Releases Official Statement

- by Patriot Staff - 3 Comments.

The family of Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed and had to be resuscitated by CPR in last nights Bills vs Bengals game have made an official press release and statement on his condition.

From the Family of Damar Hamil:

“On behalf of our family we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be a part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will releases updates as soon as we have them.”

Thank You,

The Hamlin Family.

