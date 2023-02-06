JUST IN: Facebook Indefinitely Suspends Matt Couch’s Personal Facebook, Business Pages (No Reasons Given) Other Than Hunter Biden

Facebook has indefinitely suspended the personal Facebook page of our founder Matt Couch, as well as his business pages of RealMattCouch, TheDCPatriot, among others. It’s yet another tyrannical move as META and Facebook look to protect Joe Biden’s baby boy Hunter Biden.

Right before the November election, Couch’s Facebook was suspended for 30 days for sharing a hilarious Hunter Biden Halloween Costume meme, which didn’t violate any community standards what so ever. Couch’s Instagram was indefinitely suspended at that time for sharing the same meme.

Here’s the meme in question, which again doesn’t violate any community standards, it’s just a funny meme, and the pictures have been in every publication from The New York Post to Breitbart.

The meme went viral, and of course Meta and Facebook sprang into action to protect the Democrats Golden Boy son of Joe Biden.

Couch continues to voice his political views, and that’s his right as a free American citizen. Unless you’re the tyrants at Facebook, then you try to silence him time and time again.

Couch had 7, 30 day suspensions on Facebook in 2022. that means that his account was suspended for over 215 days in 2022. That’s more than half the year, but they claim they don’t censor voices they don’t agree with? Meta isn’t telling the truth, and they repeatedly and actively censor voices they don’t agree with political. When will a class action lawsuit be filed against these clowns?

Just a little context, I was suspended on Facebook right at 30 days before the 2022 midterm elections as well, totally coincidental I'm sure..



That was my 7th, 30 day suspension of 2022… That means I was suspended for more than 215 days in 2022… There are 365 days in a year. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 6, 2023

Heres’ the non reason they gave for indefinitely suspending Couch’s account Sunday evening.

Most of you sadly have no clue about what real tyrannical Big Tech Censorship looks like… I’ve been fighting it and lawsuits among other things for 7 years… This is my personal account that the tyrants over @facebook are suspending along with my pages.. State Run Media.. pic.twitter.com/ENB0Y4ZeAm — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 6, 2023

Notice the date as well, it’s currently February 5 in the United States, which means some overseas telemarketing support jockey suspended Couch’s account, as the date of suspension says February 6. Details matter, but it’s sad that Facebook is ran this poorly, no wonder they are losing billions each quarter.

The real question is, when are our Congressional and elected members in our government going to actually start doing something about this kind of censorship?

We reached out to comment from our own Matt Couch on his indefinite suspension, and this was his response:

“I honestly could care less about the political, financial, or business ramifications of what Meta and Facebook have done to my family yet again. They are tyrants who abuse their power to silence those they politically disagree with. However what I have trouble with is the over a decade of memories with my children, family, and friends that these people have erased. It’s absolutely astonishing that the Republicans in office do nothing to curb their censorship of Americans. Facebook and Meta as company should be broken up into millions of pieces and scattered into the wind, free speech in America is pivotal, and getting rid of their stronghold on it is a key to America moving forward.”

What are your thoughts folks? Have you been suspended or banned on Facebook for speaking your truth? Comment below, we want to hear your stories.

