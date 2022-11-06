JUST IN: Envelopes Filled With Suspicious White Powder and ‘Threats’ Sent to Kari Lake’s Campaign Headquarters, Phoenix Police, FBI Investigating

Two suspicious envelopes containing a strange white powder were allegedly mailed to Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters according to multiple sources. The incident has prompted a response of Hazmat units and the FBI is on the scene investigating.

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard reported that the FBI, Phoenix Police, Hazmat Teams, and the Bomb Squad all responded to the incident involving “suspicious items” discovered at Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

A source said that a “white powdery substance” was found in two envelopes addressed to Lake’s office.

A campaign staffer reportedly opened one of the envelopes and was exposed to the powder.

The Daily Mail reported that the envelopes also contained “abusive messages.”

A source familiar with Lake’s campaign told the Daily Mail, “Yesterday, one of Kari’s staffers opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari. The employee then noticed a second package that was exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it.”

At the time of the incident, Lake was at a campaign event in Scottsdale and away from her headquarters.

As of yet, the staffer has not reported any symptoms or injuries from the exposure.

Law enforcement is said to have conducted an investigation at the office until 5 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators have seized the suspicious materials.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area,” said Sgt. Phil Krynsky. “There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

Daily Mail political reporter Rob Crilly said, “Staffer is fine, I’m told, but campaign is shaken up.”

The Daily Mail reported, “Her campaign believes this was a ‘terroristic attack, trying to intimidate Kari and the campaign staff.'”

Lake campaign spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN, “It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision.”

Duncan declared, “In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher, and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday.”

The incident comes a week after Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs campaign headquarters was allegedly broken into and a suspect was arrested for it. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted.

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze and The Daily Mail for contributing to this story.

