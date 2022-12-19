JUST IN: Elon Musk Says He Will Step Down as Head of Twitter in New Poll if Users Vote For It @ElonMusk

Twitter Owner and CEO Elon Musk has posted a new poll on the immensely popular social media site saying that he wills top down as the head of the company if the users vote it that way.
It’s a move that should have conservatives scared to death as they are just now being allowed back onto the platform as Musk has pushed for free speech, and a move that should have liberals trying to cover up their crimes and corruption cheering and mobilizing.
“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” Musk made the iconic tweet not long ago on the platform.
Musk also seems to possibly be frustrated with his lack of support for those he’s spent part of his wealth on who do not have his back as he has had theirs.
Musk is going to bat for Christians, conservatives, and the 50% of the country that has been silenced by the leftist media, FBI, CIA, government, and Democrats, but it seems as though Conservatives aren’t as willing to stand for him as he is them. It’s a sad moment, and we sure hope some of these people pull their heads out of their asses, and fast.
Musk also added that going forward there will be votes for major policy changes, as he truly wants the people to be heard in America and around the globe.
Many conservative influencers came to the aid of Musk, voicing that he needs to remain in control of the company that is turning around, and actually allowing them to have voices again.
What are your thoughts America? Would it be a disastrous bad turn for Twitter and free speech if Elon Musk were to step down and assign a new leader?
