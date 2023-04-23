JUST IN: Drag Queen, Former Oregon Teacher’s Aide Gets Less Than a Year in Prison for 11 Felony Child Sex Crimes

Former Oregon teacher’s aide, Kelsey Meta Boren, was recently sentenced to serve less than a year in jail after pleading guilty to 11 felony child sex crimes. Shockingly, this sentence was only for 30 days for each offense.

The defense reached a deal with Lane County Deputy District Attorney Robert Lane that resulted in the charge of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct being dismissed.

The Post Millennial reported that Lane justified his decision by saying, “Our office must decide each case individually, taking into account the facts of the offenses, and the nature of the offender. This case was assigned to me, and I made those decisions.”

Boren was a teachers’ aide who worked closely with special education students in Veneta, Oregon, and even served as a mentor to an 11-year-old girl who aspired to become a drag performer. Using the stage name “Alwaiz Craving,” Boren encouraged the girl to perform at a local pub where he solicited adults to donate money in support of her performances. This inappropriate relationship was discovered when Boren was arrested in August 2022. He admitted that his need for child sex abuse content was an “uncontrollable itch” that couldn’t be stopped.

Boren has identified himself as a “drag mom” and is even going through a transition to become a woman. However, this does not excuse his reprehensible behavior. A fellow drag performer who knew Boren personally stated that he made “horrific choices” and had limited interactions with the young girl he mentored.

However, social media posts have surfaced that show their relationship went back at least six years. This is a clear example of the dangers that lurk online and the need for parents to monitor their children’s internet activity.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of sexualization of children in the drag community. Progressives continue to defend the performances as harmless fun, but the reality is that children are being exploited for adult entertainment. It is deeply concerning that these events are being used to further an agenda and are being used as a platform to normalize deviant behavior.

This isn’t the first time a drag performer with a history of sexual abuse has been discovered. In 2019, the Houston Public Library had to issue an apology after hosting a drag queen with previous child sexual abuse convictions. A second performer was also found to have sexually abused an adolescent. It’s unacceptable that individuals with such a history are being allowed to perform for children and influence them in such a negative way.

It is imperative that we protect our children from these predatory individuals and organizations. We need to be vigilant and speak out against those who seek to normalize this kind of behavior. Parents should be aware of the risks of allowing their children to attend drag events and monitor their internet usage. The safety and well-being of our children should be our top priority, and we must do everything in our power to protect them.

